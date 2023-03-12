Three Boston area men face drug charges in Hyannis

HYANNIS – From Barnstable Police: On March 3, 2023, 30 year old Lee Harvey of Roslindale, 25 year old Derric Tavares of Cambridge, and 27 year old Cedrick Slayden of Dorchester were all taken into custody in Hyannis for Trafficking in Fentanyl and Cocaine; along with other criminal charges. While patrolling Main Street Hyannis, Police Officers assigned to the Evening shift encountered Harvey, Tavares, and Slayden conducting what appeared to be hand to hand narcotic transactions from their motor vehicle. As the suspect vehicle began to travel down Main Street, Officers initiated a motor vehicle stop. As a result of the investigation Officers located 28 grams of Fentanyl and 19 grams of Cocaine, all of which appeared to be packaged for distribution, along with a large sum of cash. Harvey, Tavares, and Slayden were all taken into custody and booked at the Barnstable Police Department on the following charges:

Derric Tavares:

Trafficking in Fentanyl over 18 grams, Trafficking in Cocaine over 18 grams, Operating after Suspension,

Unregistered Motor Vehicle, Fail to Stop for Police, Resisting Arrest, Possess Open Container in Motor Vehicle, Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Lee Harvey:

Trafficking in Fentanyl over 18 grams, Trafficking in Cocaine over 18 grams, Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Cedric Slayden:

Trafficking in Fentanyl over 18 grams, Trafficking in Cocaine over 18 grams, Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

All three individuals were held at the Barnstable Police Department and arraigned in Barnstable District Court on Monday March 6, 2023. Following a dangerousness hearing, all three individuals were ordered held for up to 120 days by the Barnstable District Court.