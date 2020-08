BREWSTER – Three young children are safe after their inflatable “unicorn” capsized off Mant’s Landing beach shortly before 5 PM. Bystanders were able to bring the children to shore before rescuers arrived. All three of the children was evaluated by EMTs. Further details were not immediately available.

Just prior to the water rescue, Brewster firefighters were called to a brush fire on Beach Plum Lane. According to reports, a 100X100 area was scorched by the flames.