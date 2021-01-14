Three face drug charges after traffic stop in Hyannis



HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that on Thursday January 14th 2021 at approximately 12:14 a.m., Officer John Gardiner was on patrol in Hyannis. At this time, he observed a black Hyundai Sedan with a defective headlight travel by him on Iyannough Rd. (Route 28) in Hyannis.

Officer Gardiner then conducted a motor vehicle stop near 25 Iyannough Rd. in Hyannis. During the stop, Officer Gardiner located a spring loaded knife on the operator, 24 year old Hyannis resident Connor Gustowski. Upon further investigation, Gardiner discovered evidence of drug possession and distribution involving Gustowski, and his two female passengers, 41 year old West Yarmouth resident Lesley Townsend, and 29 year old Hyannis resident Olivia Ryan.

Officer Gardiner seized 2 hypodermic syringes containing liquid heroin from Ms. Ryan’s purse, and approximately 2 grams of crack cocaine from Ms. Townsend. Officer David Valiga assisted Gardiner with the search of the motor vehicle and discovered approximately 48 grams of Fentanyl hidden in the trunk of the black Hyundai.

All three individuals were then arrested and transported to the Barnstable Police Department. While in booking at the police station, Gustowski was also found to be in possession of approximately 5 grams of cocaine.

Connor Gustowski was charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl/Heroin over 36 grams, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon (spring loaded knife), Possession to Distribute Cocaine, and Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws. His bail was set at $10,000 on this date in Barnstable District Court and had not been posted at the time of this press release.

Lesley Townsend was charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl/Heroin over 36 grams, Possession of a Class B Substance (crack cocaine) Subsequent Offense, and Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws. Her bail was set at $2000 on this date in Barnstable District Court and she was held on a prior probation matter as a result of the new drug charges.

Olivia Ryan was charged with Trafficking in Fentanyl/Heroin over 36 grams, Possession of a Class A Substance (heroin) and Conspiracy to Violate the Drug Laws. Her bail was set at $750 on this date in Barnstable District Court and had not been posted at the time of this press release.