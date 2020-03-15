You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three injured in head-on crash in Centerville

Three injured in head-on crash in Centerville

March 14, 2020

CENTERVILLE – Three people were injured in a head-on crash in Centerville shortly after 11 PM Saturday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Phinney’s Lane. The victims were taken to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

