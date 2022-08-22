You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth

August 22, 2022

PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

