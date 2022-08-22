PLYMOUTH – Three people ended up in the water after their vehicle overturned in Plymouth. It happened just after 1 PM on College Pond Road in the Myles Standish State Forest. A forest official was able to pull all three victims from the water. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Three people pulled from water after rollover crash in Plymouth
August 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
