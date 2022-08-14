HYANNIS PORT – Three fishermen were rescued after their canoe capsized off the Hyannis Port Jetty around 5:45 AM Sunday. Hyannis Fire responded in their vessel and pulled the three victims from the water and brought them to shore. The vessel was also retrieved. None of the victims required medical treatment.
Three rescued after canoe capsizes off Hyannis Port Jetty
August 14, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Chatham to Hold Meeting on Wetland Protection Changes
- Some Ships May Push Back at Rules Requiring Slowdown for Whales
- Rotary Club of Hyannis Hosts Electronic Waste Collection Day
- Four Dolphins Released Off Provincetown After Stranding
- Bourne Braves Win Cape Cod Baseball League Title
- Steamship Authority Service Changes for Falmouth Road Race, Fireworks
- Harwich Officials Wrestle with Road Safety on Route 28
- Sunday Journal – PFAS Health Impacts Study Looks for Hyannis Volunteers
- Sunday Journal – Cape Symphony Performance with the Cape Cod National Seashore
- Sunday Journal – Heroes In Transition
- Middleboro Little League Team to Represent New England at World Series
- Ride for Homes to Raise Awareness for Affordable Housing
- 45 More Cases of Monkeypox Reported in Massachusetts