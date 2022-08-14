You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Three rescued after canoe capsizes off Hyannis Port Jetty

Three rescued after canoe capsizes off Hyannis Port Jetty

August 14, 2022

HYANNIS PORT – Three fishermen were rescued after their canoe capsized off the Hyannis Port Jetty around 5:45 AM Sunday. Hyannis Fire responded in their vessel and pulled the three victims from the water and brought them to shore. The vessel was also retrieved. None of the victims required medical treatment.

