CENTERVILLE – Three people are safe after their canoe reportedly sank at Schubael Pond in Centerville shortly before 2:30 PM Sunday. Other boaters rescued the three people and brought them to shore. All three were evaluated but declined transport. Further details were not immediately available.
Three safe after canoe sinks at Centerville pond
September 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
