Three safe after canoe sinks at Centerville pond

September 6, 2020

CENTERVILLE – Three people are safe after their canoe reportedly sank at Schubael Pond in Centerville shortly before 2:30 PM Sunday. Other boaters rescued the three people and brought them to shore. All three were evaluated but declined transport. Further details were not immediately available.

