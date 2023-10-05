CHATHAM – A three-vehicle crash was reported early Thursday afternoon on Old Queen Anne Road in Chatham. At least two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. A utility pole was reportedly also struck in the crash. Old Queen Anne Road was closed from Sam Ryder Road to the area of the Corner Store. Chatham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Three vehicle crash closes Old Queen Anne Road in Chatham
October 5, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
