HYANNIS – Wednesday morning at about 10:45 AM, there was a 3 vehicle crash on Route 28 at the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Regional transit authority complex in Hyannis. A Ford F-150, Nissan Murano and a Volkswagen Beetle were involved. All of the involved parties were treated and released at the scene. Traffic was backed up on Route 28 in both directions until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Three-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 28 in Hyannis
September 29, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Pfizer Vaccine for Kids May Not Be Available Until November
- Climate Activists Chain Themselves to Boat at Baker’s House
- Mashpee Celebrates Fall with Return of Oktoberfest
- Fire Prevention Week Highlights Home Alarm Sounds
- Whale Protection Regulations Criticized by Opposing Sides
- Orleans Provides Wastewater Infrastructure Project Update
- Boys And Girls Club Going Strong To Start School Year
- Deadline Nears For Voter Registration In Barnstable Election
- Decommissioning Panel Weighs Options for Pilgrim Waste Storage
- U.S. Has Enough COVID-19 Vaccines for Boosters, Kids’ Shots
- A Baby Center in Hyannis Highlights Need for Diapers
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Hosts Annual Flu Shot Clinic
- Road Work to Delay Traffic at Parker River Bridge in Yarmouth