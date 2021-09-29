Three-vehicle crash slows traffic on Route 28 in Hyannis





HYANNIS – Wednesday morning at about 10:45 AM, there was a 3 vehicle crash on Route 28 at the rear entrance to the Cape Cod Regional transit authority complex in Hyannis. A Ford F-150, Nissan Murano and a Volkswagen Beetle were involved. All of the involved parties were treated and released at the scene. Traffic was backed up on Route 28 in both directions until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN