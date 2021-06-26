YARMOUTH PORT – Yarmouth Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash Friday evening. The crash happened just after 7:30 PM on Route 6A at West Yarmouth Road. A Nissan Altima, Ford Focus and a Ford F-150 collided. One driver was treated at the scene for a minor injury and three others declined medical treatment. Route 6A was closed in both directions until the scene was cleared.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Three vehicle crash ties up traffic on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port
June 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
