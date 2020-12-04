Thursday was promotion day at Dennis Police

DENNIS – On Thursday the clouds cleared for a few minutes as Dennis Police swore in a new member, and saw three familiar faces promoted to new ranks. Deputy Chief Daniels, Lieutenant Gelnett, Sergeant Richter, and Patrol Officer Robinson are now in their first full day in their official roles. We wish them luck and success. If you see them out and about, be sure to congratulate them!

The masks and social distancing made the pics tough, but here they are: DC Daniels, Lt. Gelnett, Sgt. Richter, and Ptl. Robinson.

