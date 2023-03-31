Tisbury Police issue statement regarding dog incident in their town

TISBURY – From Tisbury Police: On Wednesday, March 29th, at 10:30 AM, Officers received a report of a dog being stabbed by an unknown male on the power line trails behind the Department of Public Works and IFP building. Multiple officers responded to the area and met with the reporting party (RP) who was the owner of the Aussie that was stabbed.

The RP stated he was walking his Aussie off-lease in the area when another male with a black pit bull started walking in his direction. The dogs started of by interacting with one another, but then the RP stated that the owner of the black pit bull stabbed his dog and ran off.

Officers searched the area and using tips they had received, eventually located the unknown male and the involved pit bull at their apartment. This male stated that he was walking the pit bull on a leash in that area when the RP’s Aussie, who was off-leash, came up to his pit bull. The male stated that the Aussie then attacked his pit bull by biting him on the head. The male tried to stop the attack and the Aussie then left, but quickly returned and started to attack the pit bull again. The male armed himself with a knife to protect himself and the pit bull from the Aussie, that was off-lease and continuing to attack and bite the pit bull on the head. At one point the Aussie lunged at the male’s hand that was holding the knife, which according to the male cut the Aussie on the snout. The male then added that the RP started screaming at him, picked up a large rock, raised it over his head, and threatened the male with it. The male quickly left the area to avoid the confrontation. Officers were able to see bite marks on the top of the pit bull’s head, none of which appeared to need medical attention.

Officers received a written statement from the male walking the pit bull, but the RP has yet to complete a written statement.

Based upon the information we have, and with the recommendation of our local Assistant District Attorney, there are no criminal charges being sought at this time. We understand the emotions associated with a type call like this, especially based upon the initial reports, but we must utilize all the information we have available to us at this time to make an objective decision.