TISBURY – Tisbury Police Department needs your help in identifying the 3 individuals pictured below. Police believe they may have information regarding a shoplifting incident at Lani Beach Club on the 21st of July. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tisbury Police at (508) 696-4240.
Tisbury Police seek 3 people who may have info on shoplifting incident
July 22, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
