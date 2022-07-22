You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Tisbury Police seek 3 people who may have info on shoplifting incident

Tisbury Police seek 3 people who may have info on shoplifting incident

July 22, 2022


TISBURY – Tisbury Police Department needs your help in identifying the 3 individuals pictured below. Police believe they may have information regarding a shoplifting incident at Lani Beach Club on the 21st of July. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tisbury Police at (508) 696-4240.

