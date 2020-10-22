You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Top Story / Photo Gallery: Fall on Cape Cod

Photo Gallery: Fall on Cape Cod

October 21, 2020

Fall on Cape Cod

Image 1 of 10

HYANNIS – Fall has settled in across Cape Cod and while things may still be different, people are still decking their homes out in traditional decorations.

Cape Wide News captured some of the scenes over the past several days.

Take a break from reality and enjoy the softer side of the season.

Photos by: Jane Sheehy Emplit

