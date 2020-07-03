Town of Sandwich 4th of July preparations



SANDWICH -We begin this Holiday Weekend with ZERO (0)Active COVID-19Cases reported in Sandwich. We encourage all visitors and residents to continue their great work to reduce the risk of COVID-19 by employing social distancing recommendations and wearing a facial covering when you cannot sustain 6’separation.In an effort to reduce thes pread of COVID-19the Annual 4thof July Fireworks, Parade and other community activities will not be held this year.A joint public safety response team will be placed in high activity areas to monitor, prevent and respond to incidents related to holiday celebrations.

The following measures have been established to help ensure a safe Holiday on our Town Beaches and community areas. Reminders

oBeach Fires are Prohibited

oAll Fresh Water Beaches are Resident Only for the2020 Summer Season

oAs much as we love our furry friends -No dog sare allowed on any Town Owned Beaches and the Boardwalk

o. Please be sure to take out all trash & belongings that you take in.

Town Neck Beach–Friday July 3rd & Saturday July 4th

oParking lot will be closed to new patrons at 3:30oParking lot will be vacated by 5pm/Bathrooms Close 4pm

oGate will be closed and locked at 5pm. Vehicles not removed as directed will be towed at the owner’s expense.

oPolice Officers stationed in the evening at Town Neck Beach 7/3 and 7/4

oFire Department personnel will be on site with Polaris for swift response

o. Natural Resource staff will be monitoring plover nesting areas

oAdditional trash capacity and removal scheduled.

Oak Crest Cove –Friday July 3rd & Saturday July 4th

oGate at Quaker Meetinghouse Road Entrance will be Closed at 5pm/Bathrooms Close 4pm

oVehicles remaining will be locked in and secured on premise until the beach gate reopens in the morning

East Sandwich/North Shore Boulevard

oPolice Officers on ATVs will monitor the facility

oAtow truck will be placed in the vicinity and will remove vehicles creating any obstruction to access or safety at the owner’s expense

Sandwich Marina

oBooked for the Weekend with high slip turnover planned

oHeighted communication with Public Safety and additional staff on site

oFire Department boat will be monitoring activity in Cape Cod Bay

Additional COVID-19 Prevention

oHealth screening for staff including Rapid Response Testing

oPPE Provided for Staff and Separation Created for High Contact Areas

oNoCash Transactions at Beaches –Credit/Debit Card Only

oIncreased Sanitation in Restrooms and Portable Facilities. You can help prevent the spread! Please continue your good hygiene practices, wash your hands,sustain 6’separation, celebrate in small groups, keep your hands away from your face, wear a facial covering and be respectful courteous and caring for your fellow patrons.

Please enjoy a safe and joyous 4thof July celebration in this very special place!