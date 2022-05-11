Tractor-trailer crash snarls traffic on Scenic Highway in Bourne



BOURNE – A tractor-trailer reportedly crash on the Scenic Highway in Bourne around 8 AM. It happened near the Bourne Scenic Park. Rescuers had to use the Jaws of Life to free the driver who was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford with unknown injuries. The crash blocked several lanes and caused significant traffic backups in the area. The Mass State Police truck team is investigating the crash.

