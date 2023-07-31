SANDWICH – A tractor trailer overturned on its side in Sandwich shortly after 7 AM Monday. The P.A. Landers dump truck was carrying a load of sand when it rolled over on the Exit 59 onramp from Route 130 to Route 6. The driver was not injured. Traffic was able to squeeze by on the ramp. The Mass State Police truck team is investigating the crash.
Tractor-trailer overturned on Sandwich onramp
July 31, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
