SANDWICH – A tractor-trailer rolled over in Sandwich sometime after 7;30 AM Monday. The crash happened on the ramp from Route 130 to Route 6. The driver was evaluated for minor injuries. Firefighters mitigated a diesel fuel spill from the semi. The incident is under investigation by the Mass State Police truck team. The ramp was closed but traffic on Route 6 was flowing smoothly.
Tractor-trailer rolls over on ramp from Route 130 to Route 6
October 11, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
