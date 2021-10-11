You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Tractor-trailer rolls over on ramp from Route 130 to Route 6

Tractor-trailer rolls over on ramp from Route 130 to Route 6

October 11, 2021

SANDWICH – A tractor-trailer rolled over in Sandwich sometime after 7;30 AM Monday. The crash happened on the ramp from Route 130 to Route 6. The driver was evaluated for minor injuries. Firefighters mitigated a diesel fuel spill from the semi. The incident is under investigation by the Mass State Police truck team. The ramp was closed but traffic on Route 6 was flowing smoothly.

