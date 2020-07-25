BOURNE – A crash on Route 25 was causing heavy delays for people trying to get to Cape Cod. The crash was reported sometime after 11:30 AM on the eastbound side about 2 miles from the bridge. Four people were taken to Tobey Hospital for evaluation. State Police are investigating the cause of crash.
Traffic alert: Crash causES heavy delays on Route 25 eastbound
July 25, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
