HARWICH – A pickup truck was reported fully involved in fire on Route 6 in Harwich. The fire was reported shortly before 5:30 PM at the rest area eastbound between exits 10 and 11. Heavy delays were reported in the area.
Photo by Shannon, a Cape Wide News reader.
Traffic alert: Vehicle fire slows traffic on “alley” section of Route 6
July 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
