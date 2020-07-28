You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic alert: Vehicle fire slows traffic on “alley” section of Route 6

Traffic alert: Vehicle fire slows traffic on “alley” section of Route 6

July 28, 2020


HARWICH – A pickup truck was reported fully involved in fire on Route 6 in Harwich. The fire was reported shortly before 5:30 PM at the rest area eastbound between exits 10 and 11. Heavy delays were reported in the area.
Photo by Shannon, a Cape Wide News reader. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, send them to us!

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 