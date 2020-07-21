You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic backeed up, 2 injured after head-on crash on Route 28A in Bourne

Traffic backeed up, 2 injured after head-on crash on Route 28A in Bourne

July 21, 2020

BOURNE – A head-on crash injured two people and caused heavy traffic backups. The crash happened about 12:15 PM on Route 28A near County Road. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

