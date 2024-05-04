BOURNE – A three-vehicle crash caused traffic delays approaching the Sagamore Bridge Friday. The crash happened shortly before 5 PM on Route 6 westbound at the Bourne/Sandwich town line. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Traffic crash causes traffic backups approaching Sagamore Bridge
May 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
