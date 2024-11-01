You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash causes traffic delays on Route 132 by Cape Cod Mall

Traffic crash causes traffic delays on Route 132 by Cape Cod Mall

November 1, 2024

HYANNIS – A three-vehicle crash was reported on Iyannough Road (Route 132) in front of the Cape Cod Mall sometime after 1 PM Friday. Four people were evaluated by EMTs with at least one transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic delays were reported as a result of the crash which is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

