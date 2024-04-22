You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash causes traffic delays on Route 6 in Truro

Traffic crash causes traffic delays on Route 6 in Truro

April 22, 2024

TRURO – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in Truro around 1:45 PM Monday. Two vehicles reportedly collided nearly head-on on Route 6 between Town Hall Road and Truro Center Road. Both drivers were evaluated but appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

