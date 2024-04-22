TRURO – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in Truro around 1:45 PM Monday. Two vehicles reportedly collided nearly head-on on Route 6 between Town Hall Road and Truro Center Road. Both drivers were evaluated but appeared to have escaped any serious injuries. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. Truro Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Traffic crash causes traffic delays on Route 6 in Truro
April 22, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
