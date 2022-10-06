HARWICH – A traffic crash injured one person and jammed traffic on Route 6 Thursday afternoon. The three-vehicle collision was reported westbound just past Route 124 (Exit 82). At least two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Several other people were evaluated at the scene. Traffic was jammed in both directions in that area with eastbound traffic was being diverted off at Route 134 (Exit 78). Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Traffic crash in Harwich injures one and snarls traffic on alley section of Route 6
October 6, 2022
October 6, 2022
