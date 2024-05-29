YARMOUTH – A two-vehicle crash jammed traffic for a time on Route 28 in Yarmouth. The crash happened just before 4 PM at Ocean Avenue. No injuries were reported. Yarmouth Police are investigating the incident.
Traffic crash jams Route 28 in Yarmouth
May 29, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
