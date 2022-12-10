You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash leaves two utility poles down in Sandwich

December 9, 2022

SANDWICH – A traffic crash left two utility poles down in Sandwich Friday evening. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 PM on Service Road near Route 130. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. 83 Eversource lost power in the area. Line crews were called to make repairs. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.

