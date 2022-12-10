SANDWICH – A traffic crash left two utility poles down in Sandwich Friday evening. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 PM on Service Road near Route 130. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. 83 Eversource lost power in the area. Line crews were called to make repairs. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
Traffic crash leaves two utility poles down in Sandwich
December 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Brittney Griner Back Home in US After Russian Prisoner Swap
- Sunday Journal – Andrew Gottlieb Talks Retaining Legal Team, Bridge Task Force
- Sunday Journal – Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center
- As Supply Chains Unclog, Consumers Enjoy Some Relief
- Barnstable Seeking Feedback on Development Grant Program
- Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Closes 2022 Shark Research Season
- Road Work Resumes on Route 28 in Barnstable
- Dangerous Driving Habits on the Rise
- Barnstable County Raises Questions on Proposed Septic Amendments
- Veterans Group to Open New Food Distribution Center
- APCC Retains Legal Team for Potential Holtec Discharge
- Yarmouth Road Work to Continue Through December
- Seven Sandwich Nonprofits Receive $10,000 in Grants