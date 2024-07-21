You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Falmouth

Traffic crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Falmouth

July 21, 2024

FALMOUTH – A traffic crash left a vehicle on its roof in Falmouth. The collision happened on West Falmouth Highway (Route 28) near Palmer Avenue about 8:10 AM Sunday. One person was extricated and transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

