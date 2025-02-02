YARMOUTH – A traffic collision left two vehicles in the wood line alone Route 6 in Yarmouth. The crash happened sometime after 9 PM westbound between Union Street (Exit 75 and Willow Street (Exit 72). One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Traffic crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth leaves two vehicles in the woods
February 1, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
