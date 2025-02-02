You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth leaves two vehicles in the woods

Traffic crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth leaves two vehicles in the woods

February 1, 2025

YARMOUTH – A traffic collision left two vehicles in the wood line alone Route 6 in Yarmouth. The crash happened sometime after 9 PM westbound between Union Street (Exit 75 and Willow Street (Exit 72). One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

