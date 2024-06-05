You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich

Traffic crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich

June 5, 2024

SANDWICH – A traffic crash stalled eastbound traffic on Route 6. The three-vehicle crash happened about 3:30 PM between the Sagamore Bridge and Route 130 (Exit 59). At least three people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crahs.

