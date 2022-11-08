Multtple crashes snarl traffic in Dennis

DENNIS – Two crashes have closed Route 6 eastbound at exit 78B Route 134 in Dennis. The crashes were reported shortly before 8 AM Tuesday. According to reports, an ambulance was involved in the second crash. Luckily no serious injuries were reported.

About 8:30 AM, another crash was reported eastbound at exit 78A. Several ambulances were called to the scene with at least 5 people evaluated for injuries. Traffic was being detoured off at the exit. Mass State Police are investigating the crashes.

Another crash on Route 6A at Airline Road left a vehicle overturned. At least one person was evaluated. Dennis Police are investigating that crash. Route 6A was closed while the vehicle was righted and remove.