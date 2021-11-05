You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic delays after rollover crash on Route 6 offramp to Willow Street

Traffic delays after rollover crash on Route 6 offramp to Willow Street

November 5, 2021

YARMOUTH – A vehicle rolled on its side in Yarmouth about 5 PM Friday. The crash happened on the exit 72 (old 7) ramp from Route 6 to Willow Street. Both occupants were able to self-extricate from the vehicle and were evaluated. Evening commuter traffic was tied up in the area. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

