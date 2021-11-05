YARMOUTH – A vehicle rolled on its side in Yarmouth about 5 PM Friday. The crash happened on the exit 72 (old 7) ramp from Route 6 to Willow Street. Both occupants were able to self-extricate from the vehicle and were evaluated. Evening commuter traffic was tied up in the area. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Traffic delays after rollover crash on Route 6 offramp to Willow Street
November 5, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
