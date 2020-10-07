You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic delays possible on Bearse’s Way in Hyannis after overnight water main break

Traffic delays possible on Bearse’s Way in Hyannis after overnight water main break

October 7, 2020

HYANNIS – Traffic delays are possible after an overnight water main break in Hyannis. A Barnstable Police officer on patrol discovered water pushing up from the major artery near the intersection of Hiramar Road. Crews are on scene repairing the damage. Water service interruption was possible in the area. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 