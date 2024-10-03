You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic heavily backed up after crash on Sandwich Road in Bourne

Traffic heavily backed up after crash on Sandwich Road in Bourne

October 3, 2024

BOURNE – A traffic crash caused heavy traffic backups for a time in Bourne. The collision happened about 4:45 PM Thursday on Sandwich Road by the Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical High School. EMTs evaluated victims but no serious injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

