Tree-trimming crew member fatally injured in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that Friday afternoon at 2:41 pm first responders were dispatched to Willow Field Drive in North Falmouth for a report of an injured tree-trimming crew member.

Falmouth Fire & Rescue medics treated the 38-year-old East Falmouth man and then transported him to Falmouth Hospital. The victim later succumbed to his injuries.

OSHA and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office is currently investigating the incident.