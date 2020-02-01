You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Tree-trimming crew member fatally injured in Falmouth

Tree-trimming crew member fatally injured in Falmouth

January 31, 2020

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report that Friday afternoon at 2:41 pm first responders were dispatched to Willow Field Drive in North Falmouth for a report of an injured tree-trimming crew member. 

Falmouth Fire & Rescue medics treated the 38-year-old East Falmouth man and then transported him to Falmouth Hospital. The victim later succumbed to his injuries. 

OSHA and the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office is currently investigating the incident.

