Truck crashes into utility pole in Marstons Mills

MARSTONS MILLS – A truck struck a utility pole in Marstons Mills about 10:30 AM Tuesday. The crash happened near Wakeby Road completely closing River Road. The driver appeared uninjured but had to remain inside the cab until Eversource could shut off the power due to live wires down on the truck. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Fire officials were also on the scene of a brush fire further down River Road trying to determine if it was related to the damage to the power lines. 151 Eversource customers lost power as a result of this incident.