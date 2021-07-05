NORTH TRURO – A truck erupted in flames right next to a motel in North Truro shortly after midnight Sunday night/Monday morning. Truro firefighters called for Provincetown crews to also respond to the Blue Sea Motor Inn at 696 Shore Road (Route 6A) near the Provincetown town line. The truck was fully involved next to two other vehicles and just feet from the motel. Officials evacuated the motel as a precaution. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control with no apparent extension to the building. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Truck fire nearly catches motel on fire in Truro
July 5, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
