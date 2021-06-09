You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Truck fire snarls traffic in Hyannis

June 9, 2021

HYANNIS – A truck carrying fertilizer caught fire in Hyannis shortly before 11 AM Wednesday. The fire happened at the intersection of Main and Camp Streets. Flames were shooting from the engine compartment when crews arrived. Traffic was detoured around the busy intersection near Cape Cod Hospital while the fire was extinguished. No injuries were reported and it did not appear any of the fertilizer was involved in the fire.

