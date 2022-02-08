You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Truck hits parked vehicles, tree in Yarmouth

Truck hits parked vehicles, tree in Yarmouth

February 8, 2022


YARMOUTH – A pickup truck reportedly struck a mailbox, a parked vehicl, while going through several yards before crashing into a tree in Yarmouth. It happened about 12:20 PM Tuesday on Ocean Avenue. A neighbor reportedly assisted the driver out of the vehicle and he was evaluated by Yarmouth EMTs  before being transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Yarmouth Police are investigating if a medical condition may have contributed to the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 