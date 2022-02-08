Truck hits parked vehicles, tree in Yarmouth



YARMOUTH – A pickup truck reportedly struck a mailbox, a parked vehicl, while going through several yards before crashing into a tree in Yarmouth. It happened about 12:20 PM Tuesday on Ocean Avenue. A neighbor reportedly assisted the driver out of the vehicle and he was evaluated by Yarmouth EMTs before being transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Yarmouth Police are investigating if a medical condition may have contributed to the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN



