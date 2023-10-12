Truck snags wires snapping pole and closing Route 28 in Dennis

DENNIS – A truck reportedly snagged wires and snapped a utility pole in Dennis. Dennis Police report that Route 28 in Dennis Port is closed until the power company can get the wires out of the road. Use Lower County Road as an alternate route. Shad Hole road is accessible by Route 28 west, coming from Harwich. Eastbound traffic on 28 (coming from Yarmouth) is being turned on 134 north or south on Swan River Road.