Truck snags wires toppling pole closing section of Route 6A in Yarmouth Port



YARMOUTH PORT – At about 6:45 Monday morning a U. S. Foods delivery truck coming out of a driveway at Jacks Outback restaurant on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port apparently snagged overhead power lines. The force of the incident also pulled a utility pole down onto the truck. Power lines were also pulled from the North Side Nursery School, and were pulled low over Route 6A. Due to the low lines, Route 6A was closed between Willow Street and Strawberry Lane until Eversource could make repairs. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN