YARMOUTH PORT – At about 6:45 Monday morning a U. S. Foods delivery truck coming out of a driveway at Jacks Outback restaurant on Route 6A in Yarmouth Port apparently snagged overhead power lines. The force of the incident also pulled a utility pole down onto the truck. Power lines were also pulled from the North Side Nursery School, and were pulled low over Route 6A. Due to the low lines, Route 6A was closed between Willow Street and Strawberry Lane until Eversource could make repairs. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photo by John P. Carroll/CWN
Truck snags wires toppling pole closing section of Route 6A in Yarmouth Port
February 3, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Keyes Submits Testimony In Opposition To Sanctuary State
- Truro Transitioning to Electronic Counter for Voting
- Wareham Seeks Detachment from Cape Cod with New Slogan
- Fire Marshal Provides Safety Tips During Burn Awareness Week
- Leadership Cape Cod Begins 29th Community Leadership Institute
- Nantucket Historical Association Launches Online Catalog
- Falmouth Residents Give Thoughts to Selectmen Regarding Fire Department
- Chatham Seeking to Expand Summer Dog Walking Options
- Pennsylvania Groundhog Declares Early Spring ‘a Certainty’
- State Officials Taking Measures to Prevent Spread of New Virus, 1st Case Confirmed
- Duffy Health Center Announces New Medical Director
- Cynthia Cotton Elected to Philanthropy Partners Board of Directors
- Monomoy Regional School District Announces New Business Manager