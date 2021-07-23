You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Truck snaps utility pole in West Dennis

Truck snaps utility pole in West Dennis

July 23, 2021


WEST DENNIS – A truck apparently snagged power lines causing a utility pole to snap in West Dennis. It happened shortly before noon on Lighbthouse Road. Officials blocked off the road and called Eversource to respond. Local power outages were reported. The driver was not injured.

Dennis Police reported that Lighthouse Road from Lower County Road to the entrance to the Lighthouse Inn is closed at this time due to a motor vehicle crash involving a utility pole. The pole was damaged causing the electric service in the area from Lower County Road to the Uncle Stephen’s Road neighborhood to be out. Eversource crews have assessed the damage and estimate at least four hours to complete repairs.

Anyone that needs to access West Dennis Beach, the Lighthouse Inn or the Uncle Stephens neighborhood can do so via Loring Avenue.
