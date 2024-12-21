TISBURY – A two-alarm fire was reported in Tisbury on Martha’s Vineyard. The call came in about 8:45 PM Friday at 741 Main Street. The structure was heavily involved and firefighters worked quickly to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent properties. The fire was so intense the roof collapsed at the height of the blaze. One person was evaluated for unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Two-alarm fire breaks out on Martha’s Vineyard
December 20, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
