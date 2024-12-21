You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-alarm fire breaks out on Martha’s Vineyard

Two-alarm fire breaks out on Martha’s Vineyard

December 20, 2024

TISBURY – A two-alarm fire was reported in Tisbury on Martha’s Vineyard. The call came in about 8:45 PM Friday at 741 Main Street. The structure was heavily involved and firefighters worked quickly to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent properties. The fire was so intense the roof collapsed at the height of the blaze. One person was evaluated for unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.

