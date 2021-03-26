You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two ambulances called to crash in Hyannis

Two ambulances called to crash in Hyannis

March 25, 2021

HYANNIS – Two ambulances were called to a collision in Hyannis shortly after 8:30 PM Thursday evening. The crash happened on Main Street at Bayview Street. At least one person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Main Street was closed in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 