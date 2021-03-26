HYANNIS – Two ambulances were called to a collision in Hyannis shortly after 8:30 PM Thursday evening. The crash happened on Main Street at Bayview Street. At least one person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert. Main Street was closed in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Two ambulances called to crash in Hyannis
March 25, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Baker to Sign Sweeping Climate Change Bill
- Baker Unveils Homebound Vaccination Program
- Registration to Open Friday for 3 Barnstable County Vaccine Clinics
- AstraZeneca Confirms Strong Vaccine Protection after U.S. Rift
- Dr. Fauci: Not Turning Corner Yet on Coronavirus
- Mass. Health Connector Highlights Financial Aid Changes
- Chatham Enacts Voluntary Water Conservation Measures
- Nauset District Vote to Decide Fate of High School Renovation
- Mashpee Joins Three Party Agreement for Mashpee Commons Expansion
- Barnstable Public Schools Shifting to Remote Learning
- Former Mashpee Wampanoag Chair Charged with Tax Fraud
- Baker Defends Handling of Vaccine Rollout Efforts
- Alternatives to Nursing Homes Get $12B Boost in COVID-19 Law