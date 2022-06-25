PROVINCETOWN – Two bicyclists were injured in separate incidents in Provincetown Saturday. Early Saturday afternoon a man fell from his bike on Bradford Street near Standish Street. The victim reportedly suffered a head injury and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. A short time later, rescuers were called to a bike accident on the Provincelands Bicycle Trail in the Cape Cod National Shore. That victim was also transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.
Two bicyclists injured in separate incidents in Provincetown
June 25, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Biden Signs Landmark Gun Measure
- Health Officials Suspect Avian Influenza as Cause of Deceased Birds
- Six New Monkeypox Cases Confirmed by State
- Sunday Journal – CEO of the Cape Cod and Islands Association of Realtors Ryan Castle
- Sunday Journal – Casey Sherman and Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod
- Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade
- Democrat Chang-Díaz Ends Campaign for Massachusetts Governor
- Local Realtors Warn of Potential Online Vacation Scams
- Barnstable Holding Household Hazardous Waste Collection
- Producer Responsibility Laws Could Make Companies Pay for Recycling
- Falmouth Continues Steps To Remove Town Manager
- Biden Teams with East Coast Governors to Boost Offshore Wind
- Oyster Shell Recycling Program Expands to Four Cape Cod Towns