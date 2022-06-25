Two bicyclists injured in separate incidents in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Two bicyclists were injured in separate incidents in Provincetown Saturday. Early Saturday afternoon a man fell from his bike on Bradford Street near Standish Street. The victim reportedly suffered a head injury and was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. A short time later, rescuers were called to a bike accident on the Provincelands Bicycle Trail in the Cape Cod National Shore. That victim was also transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Further details were not immediately available.