ORLEANS – Two bicyclist were reportedly struck by a car in Orleans just before 2:30 PM Monday. The crash happened on Main Street by Friend’s Marketplace. One of the cyclists was transported to Cape Cod Hospital while the second was evaluated at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and Orleans Police are investigating the incident.
Two bicyclists struck by car in Orleans
July 5, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
