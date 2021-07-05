You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two bicyclists struck by car in Orleans

Two bicyclists struck by car in Orleans

July 5, 2021

ORLEANS – Two bicyclist were reportedly struck by a car in Orleans just before 2:30 PM Monday. The crash happened on Main Street by Friend’s Marketplace. One of the cyclists was transported to Cape Cod Hospital while the second was evaluated at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and Orleans Police are investigating the incident.

