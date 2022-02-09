You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two cars, school bus collide in Dennis

Two cars, school bus collide in Dennis

February 9, 2022

DENNIS – Two car and a school bus were involved in a crash in Dennis shortly after 7 AM Wednesday. The crash happened at the intersection of Route 134 & Upper County Road. According to reports one car rear-ended another pushing it into the school bus. No students were one the bus. One of the car drivers was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

