Two escape injury in rollover crash on ramp to Route 25 in Bourne

October 29, 2020

BOURNE – Two people escaped injured after their vehicle rolled over in Bourne around 5 PM Thursday. The crash happened on the ramp from the rotary to Route 25. Both occupants were out of the vehicle when rescuers arrived and were evaluated at the scene. The crash is under investigation by State Police.

