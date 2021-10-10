BOURNE – Two people were evaluated for minor injuries after a car vs pole crash in Bourne late Sunday morning. The Toyota Corolla Matrix struck the pole on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) at Barlow’s Landing Road. Eversource was called to check the pole which was still standing. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.
Two evaluated after car vs pole crash in Bourne
October 10, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
