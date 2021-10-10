You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two evaluated after car vs pole crash in Bourne

Two evaluated after car vs pole crash in Bourne

October 10, 2021

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – Two people were evaluated for minor injuries after a car vs pole crash in Bourne late Sunday morning. The Toyota Corolla Matrix struck the pole on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) at Barlow’s Landing Road. Eversource was called to check the pole which was still standing. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police.

