You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

Two evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich

April 14, 2021

SANDWICH – Two people were treated and released after a single-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Sandwich. The crash happened about 12:30 PM Wednesday on the westbound side before exit 61 (old exit 3). Traffic was delayed in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 