SANDWICH – Two people were treated and released after a single-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Sandwich. The crash happened about 12:30 PM Wednesday on the westbound side before exit 61 (old exit 3). Traffic was delayed in the area while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.
Two evaluated after crash on Route 6 in Sandwich
April 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
